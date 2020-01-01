BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Idaho health officials say COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the state in November.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the illness killed 247 people last month.

For the year so far, COVID-19 has killed just over 1,100 residents, making it the third leading cause of death. That’s about four to five times the number of annual deaths from flu and pneumonia.

More than 116,000 residents have been infected.

Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing, and hospitals are nearing a point where the state will have to initiate a crisis plan and ration care.