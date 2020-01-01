SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Hospitalizations in Utah reached a record high Saturday, with 573 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports an additional 2,043 confirmed cases Saturday. The Utah Department of Health reported 14 more deaths on Saturday. Three of the people were between the ages of 25 and 44.

In the past week, 76 Utah residents have died from the disease — marking one of the deadliest seven-day stretches since the pandemic began.

The state’s total death toll stands at 863.