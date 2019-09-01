SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — As the number of coronavirus deaths in Utah topped a dozen, the state set up an overflow hospital Monday in case there’s a spike of severe cases that strain the health care system.

State epidemiologist Angela Dunn says four of the latest deaths were tied to nursing homes, and another was an older man. Thirteen people have now died of the illness in Utah, and about 1,600 people are infected.

State officials are preparing for the possibility of more hospitalizations with a 260-bed temporary facility at a convention center in Sandy, equipped with IVs and a pharmacy.

Source: The Daily Herald