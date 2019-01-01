SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Monday as the state began a slow rollout of a program that will allow residents with certain health conditions to use the plant for medicinal purposes.

The window to apply online for a medical marijuana card opened Sunday. To get a card, people must first get a recommendation from one of the 60 health professionals who have been approved to participate in the program.

Patients with qualifying conditions have been able to use marijuana with a doctor’s letter since December 2018, but they have had to cross state lines to get it.

Source: Deseret News