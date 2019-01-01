On this edition of Community Chat our Val Cook chats with with Amie Petrie, of Western Ag Credit in Evanston, about the annual Farmers Feeding Families food drive going on through October 9th. Please consider donating non-perishable food items to your local Western Ag Credit branch by that date.

You can also donate at other drop-off locations including: LA Hairport, AutoFarm Chevrolet and The Lumberyard in Evanston and Argyle Feed in Randolph. Donations to help our families in need, stay within our community!