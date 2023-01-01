https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/1088_CB-MondaysWithTheMayor-3-20-23.mp3



On this edition of Community Chat, it’s time for Monday’s with the Mayor, our opportunity to chat with Evanston Mayor Kent Williams.

This time Colton talks with Mayor Williams about the real possibility of flooding, following a significantly snowy winter. They touch on free sand available to the public for filling sandbags to help prepare for that possibility. The two also discuss construction work going on near the courthouse in relation to the underground parking garage.

You can catch the full program of Community Chat on 99.1 FM KNYN – The Big Dog In Country and on The Wildlife 98.3 FM, when it airs around 9:40 a.m. and 5:40 p.m.