We got the opportunity to sit down with Officer Ken Pearson of the Evanston PD, and discuss Teen Dating Violence and Health Relationships. If you missed the airing of this chat, below is the full length Community Chat.

You can find more details about healthy relationships by visiting: www.loveisrespect.org

Learn how to make this the best year ever by visiting: www.SFSW.org

If you need to talk with someone about an abusive relationship call : National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline at (866) 331-9474 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800)799-SAFE

For Evanston listeners you can contact SAFV Task Force-Uinta County at: (307)789-3628

SAFV Task Force-Uinta County is holding a Healthy Relationship Event at the local bowling alley on February 21st from 7-8:30 pm to promote Healthy Relationships for teenagers. For more details check out the SAFV Task Force – Uinta County Facebook page Here