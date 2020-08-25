Listen to our Community Chat with Dustin Matthews, President of Evanston Cowboy Days. Alissa and Dustin talk about the upcoming 84th Evanston Cowboy Days, taking place this Labor Day Weekend, September 4th thru September 7th. They discuss how tickets are only available online this year, what people can expect for the rodeo, and touch quickly on some of the other events. They also discuss some of the social responsibilities encouraged for attendees of this year’s festivities.

You can get tickets online at www.evanstoncowboydays.com.

Full list of events and vendors at facebook.com/cowboydays/ or www.evanstoncowboydays.com.