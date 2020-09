https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Homecoming-Week-Community-Chat-with-Degory-Day-and-Siler-Weaver-9-22-20.mp3



Listen to our Community Chat with Evanston High School student body president, Degory Day, and vice president, Siler Weaver. Alissa, Degory, and Siler talk about the homecoming festivities this year like the community assembly, the parade, the football game and the activities night for the students.