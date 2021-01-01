We had the pleasure of having the 2021 Cowboy Days Royalty and Miss Rodeo Wyoming in our studio today! You can listen to our interview with this great group here on this page.

Thank you to this year’s royalty line up: Miss Rodeo Wyoming Rachel Derner, Cowboy Days Queen Bailee Mackey, 1st Attendant Cheyenne Wood, and Cowboy Days Princess Erica Parkyn! Another thank you to the ones who make it all happen – Cowboy Days Coordinator LaChelle Adams and Cowboy Days Committee Member Jayda Ellis and of course, the rodeo clown Randee Munns!!