EVANSTON – The Evanston Hall of Fame Committee announces the inductees for 2020. Those being inducted at our September 25th celebration include the following:

Mel Baldwin Sr., Dr. Mel Baldwin, Wes Davis, Natalie Rogers, Steve Smith, Bill Waters, Ed Wheeler and the 1985, 86 and 87 EHS Boys Swim State Champions. Member of these teams include Stanford Robinson, Greg Tesero, Brad Crompton, Jason Hunt, Steve Rosler, Mark Tesero, Miked Jones, Eddy Baker, Geoff Gorman, Jeff Harvey, Jim Williams, Harold Jensen, Guy Carlton, Nathan McCabe, Rick Megeath, Brandon Chavez, Brad hatch, John Michaelson, Chad Heyborne, Eddie Buskirk, Mitch Chapman, Darrin Linford, Steve Voda, Don Bennet, Nick Radney, Sean Tesero, Lane Hymas, Shane Doney, Justin Hayes, Victor Fernandez, Chas Beck and E.J. Noviski.

We are very proud of these distinguished Evanston elites. They represented Evanston at a very high level, then continued on their path of success, representing Evanston.

Another special congratulations to all of the 2020 Evanston Hall of Fame Inductees.

The event will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at the Evanston Roundhouse. It is a formal event and the public is encouraged and wanted to attend.

If you have any questions, please call Dauna Bruce 307-789-7571 ext 1061.