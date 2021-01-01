CASPER, WYO. – While coronavirus caused its cancellation in 2020, the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is returning to Casper, Wyoming from June 13 – 19, 2021 and will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center.

“Last year was tough for so many, including the rodeo community, and we were devastated to cancel CNFR,” said Roger Walters, Commissioner for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA). “This year CNFR – and our student athletes, coaches, parents, fans and supporters – is returning and we cannot wait to see this event back in Casper.”

Each year, CNFR welcomes 400 of the top collegiate rodeo athletes to compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying. To qualify for CNFR, competitors must rank in the top three for their event, while the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions also qualify.

“CNFR and Casper go hand-in-hand,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “It really is the best of the best in college rodeo and we’re so thrilled to have this event and all of its competitors return to Casper this June.”

Season tickets are available for purchase on April 23, while individual tickets go on sale May 7.

The largest event center in Wyoming, Ford Wyoming Center has been the host facility for CNFR since 2001. With comprehensive cleaning standards, increased sanitization, plenty of space and an HVAC system that cycles the air six times each hour (completely renovating current airflow and replacing it with fresh air), the Ford Wyoming Center is ready to host CNFR as safely as possible.

For more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com.