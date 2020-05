Mylocalradio.com would like to recognize and congratulate the graduates of the Class of 2020! In looking to do so, we put to word out on social media, and on our radio stations asking for photos of this year’s graduates to be submitted to us, via email, for inclusion on this page. The deadline was Friday, May 15th.

Below are the photos of Evanston, Mountain View, Lyman and Rich High School graduates that we received.