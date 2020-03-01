BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Two Idaho cities are making face coverings mandatory as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases keeps surging.

The requirement in Moscow starts Thursday and set to last seven days. In Hailey, the mandate started Wednesday and will stay in place until city officials repeal it.

Gov. Brad Little has encouraged face coverings and wears one himself in public gatherings but has declined to make them mandatory.

Little’s reopening strategy has stalled with the uptick in cases, and heavily populated Ada County has reverted to greater restrictions and shut down bars.

A Johns Hopkins University count says Idaho had 365 new confirmed infections Tuesday.