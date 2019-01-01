SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could resume services as soon as this weekend, more than two months after they were suspended to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Global leaders of the faith said in a letter Tuesday that meetings can begin again on a limited basis, depending on government rules in specific areas.

Local leaders will be instructed by church authorities about exactly when services can resume.

Utah officials allowed church services to resume in early May. Meetings will initially start with shortened Sunday worship services with up to 99 people, and the size will later be expanded in a second phase.