POCATELLO, Idaho – The Chinese Peak Fire is burning 1 mile South of Pocatello, Idaho on BLM and private land.

The blaze has now burned 1,546 acres, with little to no growth outside containment lines. It is at 50% containment as of Monday evening.

There have been no reported injuries related to the fire and no homes or buildings are currently being threatened. Road closures, however, remain in effect along N. Stockman Road and Barton Road to Chinese Peak.

The fire area is now smoldering with isolated torching, according to officials.

Fire crews and resources include: 5 engines (BLM & FS), 1 helicopter, 2 BLM dozers, and 5 handcrews. Pocatello FD, Chubbuck FD, Inkom, North Bannock and Pocatello Valley FD.

A press release stated that full containment is being pushed back to the evening of July 21st to ensure there is no remaining heat within brush and juniper along the north edge of the fire.