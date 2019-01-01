POCATELLO, Idaho – The Chinese Peak Fire is burning 1 mile South of Pocatello, Idaho on BLM and private land.

The blaze is holding at 1,451 acres and 30% containment as of Monday morning, with activity expected to increase as temperatures and winds rise.

Some structures including radio towers and powerlines are being threatened near the fire.

The fire is burning in open grass, brush and juniper. Firefighters will spend the day securing the fire perimeter. Engines will work along the north and south sides of the fire. Handcrews will work in the more difficult terrain along the ridgelines.

Fire crews and resources include: 5 engines (BLM & FS), 1 helicopter, 2 BLM dozers, and 4 handcrews. Pocatello FD, Chubbuck FD, Inkom, North Bannock and Pocatello Valley FD providing structure protection.

Full containment is being estimated for July 20th at 7 P.M.