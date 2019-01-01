CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A child testing positive for the coronavirus has prompted the closure of a daycare center in Casper, and resulted in the testing of 32 employees and children.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department officials say the child was tested after a parent tested positive.

The child last attended the Casper facility May 13. The case occurred amid a surge of 15 new cases in the Casper area over a week. The area had no new cases in the three weeks before that.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports health officials have ordered all children associated with the daycare to quarantine for two weeks.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune