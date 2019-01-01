Child safe after separated from family in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache Nat’l Forest

Child safe after separated from family in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache Nat’l Forest

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (AP) — An Idaho father has been reunited with his 9-year-old son who went missing during a hike with extended family in Utah.

The boy was reported missing in the Henry’s Fork area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, at 9:46 p.m. on July 2nd. Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Search & Rescue immediately sent resources to the area.

KSL-TV reported that Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez says the dad drove to Utah where his son, Stratton Joshua Wright, became separated from his uncle, cousins and siblings Wednesday around 8 p.m. during a hike near Bear Lake.

Crews searched throughout the night, both on ground, via horseback, and canine search teams, and also by air.

Wright was found by his father in an open field late Thursday morning. He was slightly dehydrated and tired, but otherwise healthy.

Uinta County Mounted Patrol, Uinta County Law Enforcement Services, and Uinta County Fire and Ambulance assisted in the search.