Cheyenne police: Cause of toddler death still uncertain

CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Police in Cheyenne say the cause of death for a 2-year-old boy found in a dumpster at an apartment complex remains uncertain after an autopsy.

The body of Athian Rivera was found a few hours after he was reported missing Feb. 19. His mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb, was arrested at home that evening on unrelated warrants.

KGAB Radio reports police have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against Lamb but prosecutors haven’t filed charges in the case.

Police spokeswoman Alexandra Farxas says the autopsy was inconclusive.

Lamb remained jailed Tuesday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Source: KGAB-AM