CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — A report made public in Wyoming has shown Cheyenne Frontier Days lost $3.34 million in revenue last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the event’s first cancellation in its 124-year history in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Thursday that the cancellation, which was announced last May, leaves the rodeo with little financial wiggle room in the coming years.

Organizers held smaller events to offset the cancellation, including hosting high school graduation ceremonies.

Frontier Days is an outdoor rodeo and western festival in July that draws about 200,000 people each year.

Hirsig said he and other organizers have already started to meet with state health officials to discuss safety protocols for this year.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle