CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — The owner of a burger joint in Cheyenne has defied public health orders in Wyoming issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of Sanford’s Grub and Pub says he had to do so to stay in business and keep his workers employed.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the restaurant has a sign posted in front of its door that calls safety regulations unconstitutional and says the business is not following social distancing mandates.

The sign adds that the restaurant is not following capacity and seating restrictions or mask requirements for customers. Employees are wearing masks.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle