SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Prosecutors filed murder charges Monday in slaying of a bookstore owner 10 years ago.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says DNA evidence played a key role in solving the homicide of Sherry Black, including a sample collected secretly by investigators.

Still, the Deseret News reports the prosecutor did not reveal specifics about what led police to focus on 29-year-old Adam Durborow.

He has been charged with aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty.

Black was the mother-in-law of Greg Miller, the former CEO of the ownership company of the Utah Jazz NBA team.

_____

Source: AP, Deseret News