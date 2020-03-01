Chad Daybell charged with conspiring to hide kids’ bodies in his yard

Chad Daybell charged with conspiring to hide kids’ bodies in his yard

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors accused a man of conspiring with his new wife to keep the bodies of her children hidden on his rural Idaho property.

The new charges against Chad Daybell came Tuesday evening. Prosecutors say Daybell conspired with wife Lori Vallow Daybell to keep hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan because they knew the remains would likely be used as evidence in court.

Chad Daybell already has been charged with burying or helping bury the kids and has pleaded not guilty.

Lori Daybell also has been charged with several crimes.