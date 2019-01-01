RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — A central Wyoming wildfire has spread across several square miles and prompted evacuations of area residents.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said the fire is located about 50 miles north of Rawlins and has burned around 1,700 acres. The fire started Friday on Bradley Peak was only about 10 percent contained by Sunday.

Residents along Long Creek were ordered to evacuate. Those evacuations remain in effect due to accessibility issues and active fire operations.

Bureau spokesman Brad Purdy says the area is sparsely populated. Purdy says the fire is burning in a remote area with limited access for ground crews, so firefighters are using aircraft to attack it from above.

The cause of the fire is unknown.