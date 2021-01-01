Census: Wyoming long way off from adding 2nd US House seat

CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming’s slow population growth means it’s a long way off from picking up another congressional representative.

Figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that six states including Wyoming will continue to each have one representative in the U.S. House.

Figures from the 2020 census show Wyoming remains the least populated state with a population of about 578,000 for apportionment.

The apportionment number that determines representation in Congress includes U.S. troops and other federal employees overseas.

Wyoming is among the slowest-growing states. Only Ohio, Michigan and Connecticut had slower growth, while Illinois, Michigan and West Virginia lost population.