CDL Class A Drivers – Ellingford Brothers – Evanston

Attention: CDL Class A Drivers with a clean driving record. Ellingford Brothers in Evanston is hiring truck drivers. The positions are full-time and offer competitive wages and benefits. Drug testing is required. If you area truck driver with a clean driving record and a CDL Class A License, Ellingford Brothers in Evanston is hiring. Apply in person at the office – 199 County Road, Evanston.