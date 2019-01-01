EVANSTON, Wyo. – As part of a previously announced Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deployment to Wyoming, a team swung down to Evanston and spent some time at the State Hospital yesterday.

The meeting at the State Hospital was part of the CDC’s scheduled visit to Wyoming announced by the Wyoming Department of Health on April 14. Planned areas of emphasis included prevention, infection control and containment of infections in long-term care facilities and psychiatric facilities, as well as data systems and data analysis efforts.

As the state’s acute psychiatric care facility, Wyoming State Hospital was part of their agenda, and it afforded the opportunity to ask questions of and to get feedback from the two CDC team members.

Members of the State Hospital leadership team spent most of the day with the CDC epidemiologists. They related that the feedback from the CDC was positive and affirmed that the necessary precautions and safety measures were in place.

The meetings included tours of the facilities, meeting with staff, and general discussion about policies and infection control measures. Though the recent positive cases and the precautions taken with them were discussed, they weren’t the main focus of the meetings, nor the reason for CDC coming.

The CDC deployment to Wyoming is part of their national “Community Protection Initiative.”

CDC expressed interest in supporting areas with current lower levels of COVID-19 infections, in order to help maintain the lower levels of illness so that they wouldn’t be overcome with cases, so State Health Officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist invited CDC to come.

The Wyoming State Hospital leadership team affirmed that they will continue to follow CDC and WDH guidelines in an effort to protect staff and patients.

For more information about COVID-19 from the Wyoming Department of Health, visit https://health.wyo.gov/…/infecti…/disease/novel-coronavirus/