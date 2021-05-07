EVANSTON – According to a post on the Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook page, intentional damage appears to be the cause of the weekend outage of a variety of communication services in the region. This incident is being investigated by the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office.

The post follows: “During the evening hours of Friday May 7th, 2021, Century Link experienced an outage that disrupted phone and internet services to many customers, some until May 9th, 2021. This disruption also caused a 911 trunk outage, which caused the inability to reach 911 if your service provider utilized that trunk system. During their repair and investigation into the outage, Century Link crews discovered mass intentional damages to their fiber-optic lines and materials, located in a rural area in Bridger Valley. It appeared more than one vehicle was involved and present in the area of the damages, possibly even getting stuck. The damages at this time are estimated to be in excess of tens of thousands of dollars and affected hundreds of customers. This incident was reported to and is being investigated by the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information about the individuals that may be involved, please contact the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office 307-783-1000, or the information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by text: 307-708-2274, information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.”