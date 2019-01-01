CASPER, WYO. (AP) — An independent presidential candidate announced plans for a convention to bring together third-party candidates in Wyoming this month.

Brock Pierce announced he was organizing the Independent National Convention Oct. 23 and 24 in Cheyenne, The Casper Star-Tribune reports.

The cryptocurrency billionaire predicted the convention for candidates of all stripes outside the Democratic, Republican, Green, Libertarian and Constitution parties will be bigger than the national conventions held by the two biggest establishment groups.

“Wyoming will be participating in making history yet again thanks to this event,” Pierce said.

Pierce is the sole independent presidential candidate to qualify for the ballot in Wyoming.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr confirmed her participation in the event in a tweet.

“I believe there’s a real conversation to be had regarding a third party in light of the divisiveness going on in our current GOP,” the Republican mayor wrote.

Pierce claimed the event as the first of its kind, but the Independent National Party, an organization of independent voters, said the organization held its own Independent National Convention in July. The party nominated Terry Wayne Wheelock as its presidential candidate.

There are more than 1,200 independent candidates running for president, the Star-Tribune reported.