CACHE COUNTY, Utah – A 25 year-old Cache County man was arrested Sunday evening, after allegedly holding a woman in a Newton, Utah home against her will.

Stuart C. Martin, 25, is now facing 23 charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, multiple counts of purchase or possession of a firearm by a restricted person, two counts of threat of violence, and other offenses.

According to a press release, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office responded after being informed a woman was being held in the home against her will, where Martin was threatening to harm himself or the alleged victim.

Martin had allegedly been drinking, and at one point, fired a handgun inside the home.

SWAT teams and negotiators arrived and set up a command center at a nearby church, then surrounded the home.

Negotiators were able to speak with the female victim over the phone. She was able to escape through a window.

Negotiations continued with the suspect for another two hours, before Martin eventually exited the home and surrendered to police at around 6 p.m.

Upon a sweep of the home, authorities found a total of 14 guns, including two loaded AR-15s with 30-round magazines, and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

A large cache of ammunition was also recovered along with marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

Martin’s bail has been set at over $88,000 dollars.

The case remains under investigation and charges are pending.