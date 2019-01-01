BYU to allow same-sex partners in ballroom dance competition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Brigham Young University has announced it will allow same-sex couples to compete in an annual ballroom dance competition hosted by the Utah school.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports BYU was required to lift its ban on same-sex couples competing in the U.S. National Amateur DanceSport Championships.

The Provo university owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has hosted the competition since at least 1997.

Some might consider the change to allow same-sex dance pairs as contradictory to BYU’s Honor Code forbidding homosexual relationships, despite the participants simply being dance partners.

The National Dance Council of America revised its policy in September to allow same-sex and gender-neutral pairs to compete alongside opposite-sex pairs.