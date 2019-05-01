SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — Brigham Young University in Utah has revised its strict code of conduct to strip a rule that banned any behavior that reflected “homosexual feelings,” which LGBTQ students and their allies felt created an unfair double standard not imposed on heterosexual couples.

The university is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which teaches its members that being gay isn’t a sin, but engaging in same-sex intimacy is.

BYU’s revisions to what the college calls its “honor code” don’t change the faith’s opposition to same-sex relationships or gay marriage.