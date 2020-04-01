MOUNTAIN VIEW, Wyo. – Bridger Valley Fire and EMS are reporting in a post to their Facebook page that they responded to a call at Big Hill Recreation Area south of Mountain View, just before dark Thursday night.

They were responding to an injured motorcycle rider.

The rider was located up a steep hill and crews worked to safely lower him down to a waiting medical helicopter.

The adult male was transported to a Wasatch Front Hospital with injuries from the accident.

No other details are available at this time.