Burgers and brats have earned a spot in the backyard barbecue hall of fame, no doubt, but if you're looking for a different type of barbecue, add some finesse to your menu with flatbreads.

Set up a DIY bar. Let guests flex their creative culinary muscles and curb their cravings with a selection of toppings. Offer a variety of proteins, plenty of veggies, fresh or dry herbs, seasonings and a selection of cheeses so everyone can make a personal masterpiece. Ingredients can quickly dry out on the grill, so be sure to include dressings like pesto, hummus or herb-infused olive oil.

Re-imagine favorites off the grill. A sizzling steak sprinkled with blue cheese is a classic barbecue choice, but try serving it on grilled flatbread for a new menu option that is sure to delight. To make a Steak and Blue Cheese Flatbread, grill a flatbread for a few minutes and top with hummus and flank steak to add a bright flavor and mouthwatering texture to your dish. An option like Sabra Hummus is available in more than a dozen flavors to complement your favorite dishes.

Incorporate non-traditional ideas. While many backyard cookouts feature meat, veggies like corn, asparagus and mushrooms can add big flavors for those with different dietary restrictions. Choose your desired produce and grill until tender then add light seasoning for a fresh take on summer grilling with a dish such as this Vegan Garden Flatbread.





Steak and Blue Cheese Flatbread

Yield: 1 flatbread

1 flatbread, any variety

3 tablespoons Sabra Classic Hummus

1/2 cup fresh arugula, rinsed and dried

4 ounces thinly sliced, cooked flank steak

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

thinly sliced red onion (optional)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Heat grill (or oven) to 450° F; bake flatbread 3-5 minutes until it begins to crisp. Spread hummus onto flatbread. Layer arugula (reserving 3-4 leaves to garnish), steak and crumbled blue cheese. Top with onion, if desired. Place on grill, close lid and cook 3-5 minutes (if using oven, broil approximately 2 minutes). Add salt and pepper, to taste, before serving.

Vegan Garden Flatbread

Yield: 1 flatbread

1 flatbread, any variety

2 tablespoons basil pesto (prepared or homemade)

2 tablespoons Sabra Classic Hummus

3-4 white button mushrooms

2 tablespoons corn (fresh or frozen)

3 spears asparagus, cooked until just tender

1/4 cup vegan mozzarella cheese, shredded

olive oil

red pepper flakes (optional)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Heat grill (or oven) to 450° F; bake flatbread 3-5 minutes until it begins to crisp. Spread pesto, followed by hummus, over flatbread then layer mushrooms, corn and asparagus. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Place on grill, close lid and cook 3-5 minutes (if using oven, broil approximately 3 minutes). Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with red pepper flakes, if desired. Add salt and pepper, to taste, before serving.



