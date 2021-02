BOYS SWIMMING LAST CHANCE QUALIFER (2-11-21)

BOYS SWIMMING LAST CHANCE QUALIFER (2-11-21)

DATE: THURSDAY FEB 11, 2021

TIME: REVIEW SHOW 3:45 PM, FIRST RACE @ 4:00 PM

LOCATION: EVANSTON AQUATIC CENTER @ DAVIS MIDDLE SCHOOL, EVANSTON, WY

PLAY BY PLAY: ELAN OLLIFF AND ELMO SMITH