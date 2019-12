BOYS BBALL: Rich Rebels vs Mt. View Buffalos

BOYS BBALL: Rich Rebels vs Mt. View Buffalos

GAME DAY: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2019 –

LOCATION: LINCOLN MIDDLE SCHOOL, GREEN RIVER, WYOMING –

TIME: PREGAME @ 11:15 AM –TIP-OFF @ 11:20 AM –

WATCH LIVE AT MYLOCALRADIO.COM/EVANSTON –

PLAY-BY-PLAY: RYAN STEINECKERT –