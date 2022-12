BOYS BASKETBALL: EVANSTON VS THUNDER BASIN (12-16-22)

BOYS BASKETBALL: EVANSTON VS THUNDER BASIN (12-16-22)

Game Date: Friday December 16, 2022

Game Time: Pregame: 12:45 PM, Tip off at 1 PM

Game Location: Green River High School, Green River WY

Play by Play: Elan Olliff