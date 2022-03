Boys and Girls Soccer: Evanston Vs Laramie

Boys and Girls Soccer: Evanston Vs Laramie

GAME DATE: FRI MAR 18, 2022

GAME TIME: GIRLS KICK OFF AT 3 PM, BOYS AT 5 PM. PREGAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 2:45 PM.

GAME LOCATION: GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL FIELD, GREEN RIVER WY

PLAY BY PLAY: ELAN OLLIFF & CODY OLSEN