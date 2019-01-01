SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America in Utah says it is merging three councils into one as the organization adapts to a future without thousands of members that were sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Utah-based faith removed 400,000 young people from Scouts nationally on Jan. 1, moving the young boys into the church’s own new youth program.

The church was one of Boy Scouts of America’s greatest allies and the largest sponsor of troops for decades.

New council spokesman Brent Uberty said there are about 7,000 Boy Scouts in Utah.