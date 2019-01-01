ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Searchers continue to look for a 7-year-old boy two days after finding his father dead in a submerged all-terrain vehicle in southwestern Wyoming.

A witness told investigators the pair rode the vehicle away from a campsite near Flaming Gorge Reservoir around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and didn’t return.

Sweetwater County sheriff’s officials got a call about the missing father and son Friday evening.

Divers found the vehicle containing the body of the 34-year-old Rock Springs man in the reservoir Saturday morning. The vehicle was beneath a 200-foot cliff in the Firehole Canyon area.

The identities of the two haven’t been released.