BOUNTIFUL, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — A mostly white high school near Salt Lake City will replace its contentious Braves mascot after nearly 70 years.

The principal said Monday that Bountiful High School will start the process of selecting a “culturally sensitive mascot that will unite” everyone.

Calls for the school to change the Braves name mounted this summer during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.

The administration began reviewing concerns related to the mascot in early August.