RIGBY, Idaho – Rigby Police with the assistance of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Falls Police locate who they believe to be missing Rigby, Idaho resident, Becky Tracy.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27th, the vehicle belonging to missing woman, Becky Tracy, was located in the Idaho Falls LDS Tmple parking lot.

A short time later, a body was located in the Snake River approximately a mile south of the vehicle. Upon further examination the body was identifed as Becky Tracy, who had been missing since Friday afternoon.

Trracy was scheduled to pick up her son from the Idaho Falls Airport, on Friday but never arrived. Authorities had pinged her cell phone in the area of Walmart in Idaho Falls at around 12:30 p.m. that day, but authorities didn’t find any sign of her.

The family has been notified, and an autopsy has been scheduled for July 28th in Ada County to determine the exact nature of the cause of death.