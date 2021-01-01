SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake have been found.

Searchers found the body of one man Sunday morning and found the second man soon after.

The men are brothers believed to be in their 30s. A spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they were both wearing life vests for the outing on the state’s largest freshwater lake.

He says authorities don’t know whether they suffered some kind of injury or simply fell into the lake. The wife of one of the men called to report them missing early Sunday.

