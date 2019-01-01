REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — The discovery of two bodies on a rural Idaho property this week has marked a tragic break in a long-running and bizarre case. It also marked a new chapter of heartbreak for the tight-knit Idaho community where the kids briefly lived, with vigils planned and memorials springing up alongside the property.

The Rexburg Police Department said Saturday that the remains found on Tuesday have been positively identified by the medical examiner’s office as belonging to 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan.

Police had issued a warrant at the home of Chad Daybell, who recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell.

The complex case spanned three states and transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the Daybells’ former spouses and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.

Lori Vallow Daybell, is facing child abandonment charges, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, is being charged with destroying or hiding human remains.