CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A national railway company has announced two of its facilities in Wyoming will close and 122 employees will be laid off in response to difficult coal industry markets.

The Star-Tribune reported that BNSF Railway is scheduled to close its maintenance facility in Guernsey June 5 and its Donkey Creek facility near Rozet July 7.

Company spokeswoman Maia LaSalle says the announcement came Wednesday in response to changing business conditions and projected lower demand.

Company officials say some employees will have the option to transfer to other facilities, despite similar closures elsewhere including the elimination of 19 salaried and 344 craft positions nationwide.

