SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The customary white shirts and ties that have long been the signature outfit for young men serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will no longer be the only outfit choice.

Church officials said Friday that some men will now be able to wear blue dress shirts and no ties during faith outreach missions.

While many will still wear white shirts and ties, regional church leaders now have the option to allow the new attire if it helps “safety, effectiveness, approachability and cultural sensitivity” for missionaries in their areas of the world.