Blowing snow closes highways across much of southern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Blowing snow has snarled highway traffic across much of southern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Rawlins and isn’t expected to reopen all day Friday.

Westbound I-80 is closed from Cheyenne to Laramie and eastbound I-80 is closed from the Rock Springs area to Rawlins.

Other closed highways in southern Wyoming include U.S. 287 from Bosler to Walcott Junction.

South of Rock Springs, U.S. 191 and Wyoming 430 are closed.

The National Weather Service says strong winds will continue in southeastern and central Wyoming through Saturday night. Gusts up to 75 mph could occur in some areas.