JACKSON, Wyo. (AP, Jackson Hole News And Guide) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has killed a black bear that was believed to be the subject of several complaints in northwestern Wyoming near Jackson.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that department officials and Teton County deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on Saturday that a bear was banging on her door and windows trying to break into her home in Kelly. The bear was gone when authorities arrived.

A department spokesman says the bear was later caught and killed Monday.

It was about 5 years old and about 250 pounds and was not afraid of people.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide