CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have advanced legislation that would change how the state regulates home-scale wind and solar power.

The bill endorsed by a legislative committee Tuesday would repeal Wyoming’s net-metering rules for how homeowners with their own power-generating systems sell electricity for others to use.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that under the bill, utilities would no longer be required to buy excess electricity generated by home-scale systems.

Supporters of the change say the current system subsidizes home wind and solar at the expense of other electricity customers. Opponents argue any subsidy is minimal and the bill threatens Wyoming’s home-scale renewable energy industry.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune